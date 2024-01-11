It does not receive public funding
Fedrigoni enters the English SharpEnd

The label and packaging company acquires a share in the agency for mass consumption and fashion

Fedrigoni Group, a global operator for the production of special papers for luxury packaging and premium labels, announced that it has acquired, through a capital increase, a minority stake in SharpEnd, British consulting company and iot solutions led by Cameron Worth, ceo and founder. The transaction consists of an initial investment, with a path of acquisition of the entire capital in the long term:...

