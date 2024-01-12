Equita inserts Marr in the Top 10 of the best picks 2024

There is also Marr, a company active in the specialized distribution of food products to foodservice, among the 10 best picks shares of Equita for 2024, a year that has opened under the banner of volatility. Waiting to better understand the timing with which the Fed and the ECB will cut rates, analysts of the sim Milan confirm the neutral view on the stock markets and, above all, prioritize exposure to quality stocks and mid-small caps.

Based on these premises, Equita analysts have compiled the list of best picks for 2024, reported by Milano Finanza. Among the Ftse Mib securities, the Milanese SIM chose Banca Mediolanum, Enel (confirmed buy, target price +4% at 7.6 Euro), Interpump, Tim savings and Unicredit. Among the mid-small caps the titles preferred by Equita for 2024 are: Brembo, Danieli Risparmio, Lottomatica, Reply (target price +10%, increases from 117 to 129 Euro in view of the drop in rates) and, in fact, Marr, a company that belongs to the Cremonini group and that is a leader in Italy in the marketing and distribution of food and non-food products.

On the other hand, the Marr title was already a favorite of Equita in 2023: last November, in fact, the sim Milan confirmed the judgment "buy" and the target price at 14.5 Euro per share, judgment based on the results of the third quarter and, above all, on the new capex plan, also in the light of the ideas emerged from the roadshow with the company in Londo.

As reported last November, Marr closed the first nine months of 2023 with total consolidated revenues at 1.62 billion Euro, up from 1.49 billion in the same period 2022: the improvement in operating profitability confirmed with ebitda at 99, 7 million Euro, up from 67.5 million Euro in 2022: net profit stood at 40.5 million Euro, almost double the figure of 24.7 million Euro in 2022. According to analysts of the Milan SIM, Marr is part of this group of stocks "attractive" in 2024 also because of a series of macroeconomic factors that guide the new vision of the markets and that find particular appeal in these stocks. So much so that. in its recommended portfolio, Equita keeps an investment weight very close to the benchmark: 90.9% compared to the 90% neutral weight.

Among the macro positive factors, we find the perception of a change of direction of the Fed that, in the meeting of the Fomc in december, has increased the market’s belief that a possible recession in the US will be faced with "aggressive rate cuts and probably with a new Quantitative Easing, a positive scenario for equity in the medium term". Another positive factor is the fall in interest rates that reduces the risk of a credit event and, third, the US macro data that remain "resilient" at the moment, so that the Fed aims at real US GDP growth of +2,5% in the fourth quarter while expectations are for growth in 2024 to +1,3% year over year.



