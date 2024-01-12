Nestlé Vietnam, 100 million dollars to expand coffee production

"Strategic" investment for Nestlé Vietnam which has decided to allocate 100 million dollars to expand the production capacity of its coffee plant in Tri An, in the southern province of Đồng Nai. According to the official statement of the multinational, the investment "will help increase the ability to meet the growing demand for coffee, making the Vietnamese market a center for the production and supply of high-value coffee to domestic and world markets".

The Tri An plant currently exports products to more than 29 countries around the world including brands such as Nescafé, Nescafé Dolce Gusto and Starbucks: since its foundation in 2011, Nestlé has invested more than 500 million dollars in this plant. Nestlé in Vietnam has six operational plants specializing in coffee, cocoa malt drinks, cooking aids and water: with a presence almost ten years in the country, it currently employs about 3,000 people.

On the other hand, Vietnam, currently the second largest producer and exporter of coffee in the world, plays a key role in Nestlé’s sourcing operations. To date, the group has invested almost 830 million dollars through Nestlé Vietnam Co., Ltd. with 4 factories and 2 distribution centers: in Dong Nai province alone, the company operates 3 plants, including Nestlé Tri An, considered one of the largest production facilities in Vietnam and one of the most modern coffee processing factories in terms of size and technology in the region. Currently, the factory produces products with brands such as Nescafe, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Nespresso, Starbucks and Blue Bottle.

"The new project is a testament to Nestlé’s long-term investment commitment in Vietnam -says Binu Jacob, Nestlé Vietnam Director-General. It is expected that when the project comes into operation, the capacity of the factory will increase, satisfying consumer demand in the domestic market and making effective use of export potential. At the same time, through this project, we also hope to create many job opportunities and continue to expand long-term investment activities in Vietnam, contributing to the sustainable economic development and prosperity of the country".

In addition to investing in production technology, the Nestlé Tri An factory becomes a "pioneer" in sustainable development: every year, in fact, the Tri An plant can reduce more than 14,000 tons of CO2 emissions during coffee processing. In addition, 100% of the coffee grounds after production are reused by the factory as a raw material for biomass. The waste water from the production process is also treated, recycled and reused in the boiler, helping the plant to save over 112,000 m3 of water per year.

With this in mind, in 2011 the company launched the Nescafé Plan, a sustainability program aimed at promoting responsible coffee development. Implemented in the central highlands of Vietnam, the programme actively supports farmers in the adoption of sustainable farming practices, facilitates the rejuvenation of coffee plantations through the distribution of high quality seedlings and promotes the conservation of water resources and biodiversity.