Candy Factory "sucks" Akellas candy

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The Italian group Candy Factory, born in 2022 thanks to the integration of two historical Italian industrial realities in the confectionery sector such as Casa del Dolce and Liking and promoted by Fvs (the sgr controlled by Veneto Sviluppo) and Clessidra Capital Credit, aims to become one of the main players in the national scene. He does so, in fact, announcing the entry of Akellas, a company from...