Davos Forum: Intesa Sanpaolo supports inaugural concert

Last night, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Carlo Messina, managing director of Intesa Sanpaolo, introduced the inaugural concert of which the bank has been a sponsor for several years. “I thank the World Economic Forum, Klaus and Hilde Schwab who allow us to be sponsors of this concert every year", declared Messina . "It is very important for us at Intesa Sanpaolo, because in addition to being just a strong creator of value in the sector banking we are an important social operator. We have decided to commit 1.5 billion euros to a program with high social impact to combat poverty and reduce inequalities to be the first impact bank in the world."

Messina then mentioned the investments that Intesa Sanpaolo is making in this area, defined as "second only to our investments in technology, artificial intelligence, digital banking. At the same time, thanks to social activities we provide work to people who may find themselves in difficult situations due to the impacts of artificial intelligence on work: out of one hundred thousand people who work in Intesa Sanpaolo, one thousand work in the social sector".

"I believe that working for corporate social responsibility and for those in need could also be a way for other companies to develop technology without reducing employment levels. For us - concluded the CEO - culture is important, it is an area of investment, we have four museums in Italy, and this explains our proximity to the World Economic Forum which is doing a fantastic job and we are really proud to be a sponsor of this concert again”.