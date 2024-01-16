Ireland, export food and beverage drops by 4

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Ireland comes to terms with exports of dairy products. And they are not particularly bright accounts, on the contrary. In fact, according to data presented by Charlie McConalogue, Irish minister for Agriculture, food and the sea, while sales of ready-to-eat food, meat and livestock have increased, the country has seen exports of dairy products collapse. Let’s go in order. The value of Ireland’s expo...