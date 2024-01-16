European Federation of Origin Wines: Ricci Curbastro re-elected president

During the General Assembly of the members of the European Federation of Origin Wines (Efow), Riccardo Ricci Curbastro , Franciacorta producer, president of Equalitas and past president of Federdoc, was unanimously re-elected president of the federation following the resignation of Bernard Farges , Bordeaux producer and president of Cniv.Maxime Toubart, Champagne producer, co-president of Civc and vice-president of Cnaoc, becomes vice-president and treasurer of Efow. Gilberto Igrejas , president of the Ivdp, and David Palacios Algarra , winemaker from Navarre and president of the Cecrv, are re-elected vice-presidents of Efow. Ricci Curbastro , who held the position of president since Efow was founded in 2003 and remained in office until 2016, now returns to the European scene following the 7-year mandate of Bernard Farges.

The reconfirmed president of Efow declares: "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to my colleague and friend Bernard Farges for all the work carried out over the last seven years at the European level. He has guided our denominations through important crises, such as the Trump tax and the Covid-19 crisis, as well as winning important battles during the post-2022 CAP reform and the Geographical Indications reform. I am honored to have been re-elected by my colleagues and to return to the presidency of Efow, an organization that left the sign and that counts in the debates on the future of viticulture at European level".

Aware of the problems of the sector, Ricci Curbastro adds: "Wine appellations are today facing many challenges, such as declining consumption, the status of our products in society and sustainability. As president of Efow, my ambition is to continue and strengthen the work done in these areas, and in particular to examine the tools our sector needs to continue offering quality products to consumers. We will make our voice heard during the main milestones of the Union European Union of 2024 and we will remind everyone of the essential role that our denomination wines and our winemakers play in preserving the economic, social, environmental and cultural dynamism of many European regions".