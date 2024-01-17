21 Invest enters nutraceutical with Omega Pharma

21 Invest, a European investment group founded and led by Alessandro Benetton with offices in Italy, France and Poland, enters the world of food supplements by acquiring Omega Pharma S r l . Italian operator among the leaders in the development and marketing of these products. The company specializes in several therapeutic areas, such as angiology, gastroenterology, urology, gynecology, ophthalmology and pediatrics, "characterized by interesting growth dynamics", as underlined by an official statement.

Founded by Emilio Tomaselli in 1995 in Cantù in the province of Como and now led by Gianantonio Tomaselli, Omega Pharma is considered "a benchmark for the nutraceutical market in terms of innovation, quality and scientific content of its products". The sales force, adds the note, has more than 130 scientific informants, throughout the country, and is a reference for medical specialists of different therapeutic areas: Omega Pharma generates a turnover of over 20 million Euros with an average annual growth of 15% in the last 10 years.

"Building new industrial champions is our main challenge -explains Alessandro Benetton-. At Omega Pharma we have identified an entrepreneurial reality of excellence, focused on technological research and development and strong professional profiles. With them we aim to develop an ambitious project to consolidate the sustainable sector of food supplements".

The partnership with a European investment group such as 21 Invest will allow us to pursue with even greater conviction the objectives of sales development and market share, with particular attention to growth in international markets", adds Gianantonio Tomaselli current ceo of Omega Pharma who will continue to lead the development path and will maintain a 35% share of the company.

The nutraceutical sector is characterized by long-term growth drivers, such as the ageing of the population and the awareness also on the part of new generations of the importance of prevention for the maintenance of the state of health of the body and the immune system: the Italian nutraceutical market is the main one at European level , with significant growth dynamics and a strong propensity for innovation, fuelled by the various excellence active in the territory.

"The Italian team of 21 Invest -adds the official note- will integrate with its skills and strategic approach developed over 30 years of activity, the entrepreneurial tradition of the founding family, to enable Omega Pharma to embark on an ambitious growth path to become an industry leader".

The future strategy will in fact aim "on the one hand to strengthen organic growth, through improved performance in Italy and expansion in international markets, and on the other hand the creation of a market consolidation platform that is still very fragmented and full of opportunities to extend know-how and create synergies".