Bolton: Roberto Leopardi is the new Group CEO and General Manager

Bolton, an Italian multinational in the consumer goods sector, has announced the appointment of Roberto Leopardi as new Group CEO and General Manager. In his new role at Bolton, Leopardi brings vast experience thanks to a solid and qualified thirty-year professional career in the FMCG sector, spanning Food, Home Care, Personal Care, and Beauty.

His experiences, gained in global markets in large companies such as Nestlé, Campbell Group, and SC Johnson, demonstrate his solid strategic vision and leadership. In Bolton since 2019, Roberto Leopardi has played a fundamental role in bringing the Home & Personal Care division to success. In 2023, he further increased his responsibilities by taking on the role of CEO of the Beauty division and Group Media Director.

“We are thrilled to welcome Roberto Leopardi as our new Group CEO and General Manager. His extraordinary leadership, strategic acumen and dedication to excellence have contributed significantly to the. success of our organisation,” said Marina Nissim , Chairwoman of Bolton. "This appointment marks a key milestone for Bolton, and we are confident that Roberto Leopardi 's significant experience will guide the company through its next chapter of growth and innovation."

Bolton is a family-led Italian multinational that has been producing and distributing a wide range of innovative, sustainable and high-quality consumer goods for over 75 years. Its portfolio includes 60 brands including Rio Mare, Borotalco, Chilly, Somatoline Uhu, WC Net, Omino Bianco, Collistar. The Group, which closed 2022 with a turnover of approximately 3.2 billion euros, is present in over 150 countries with 11,000 employees, 60 offices, 17 factories, 8 research and development laboratories and 17 ships worldwide.