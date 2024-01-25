Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Italian Agri & Food Fund, new 225 million collection round
New investors include EIF, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank and Eurizon Capital Real Asset
Fondo Italiano d'Investimento sgr has successfully concluded a further phase of collection of FIAF, the Italian Agri & Food Fund, a sectorial vehicle dedicated to supporting the excellence of the Italian agri-food chain. FIAF, emphasizes the official statement of the operation, has reached 225 million Euro of collection thanks to the participation of investors such as the FEI, the European Investment...
fc - 37733
EFA News - European Food Agency
