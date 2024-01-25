It does not receive public funding
CLARA MOSCHINI

Italian Agri & Food Fund, new 225 million collection round

New investors include EIF, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank and Eurizon Capital Real Asset

Fondo Italiano d'Investimento sgr has successfully concluded a further phase of collection of FIAF, the Italian Agri & Food Fund, a sectorial vehicle dedicated to supporting the excellence of the Italian agri-food chain. FIAF, emphasizes the official statement of the operation, has reached 225 million Euro of collection thanks to the participation of investors such as the FEI, the European Investment...

EFA News - European Food Agency
