It does not receive public funding
Editor in chief:
CLARA MOSCHINI

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram LinkedIn


Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Sardinian garlic enters the biodiversity database for the first time

It is among the native varieties cultivated since ancient times and adapted to climate, territory and soil

The Sardinian garlic enters the regional repertoire of agrobiodiversity. It is the online database that collects native varieties, cultivated since ancient times adapted to the climate, territory and soil. The process for the recognition of this genetic resource at risk of extinction began with the request submitted by an agricultural entrepreneur of Assemini, Silvia Mandas, with the support of regional...

fc - 37762

EFA News - European Food Agency
Similar