Farmers are also protesting in Italy: from north to south, the same inconveniences and the same demands

In every corner of Italy, tractors leave the fields to gather in the squares of the most important Italian cities. After taking shape in Germany in the very first days of the year, the primary sector protest quickly spread to France and almost the rest of the European Union. The reasons are now known: increased fuel prices, damage from bad weather or plant diseases that have never been compensated (or only partially compensated), competition from non-European countries, no to synthetic or insect-based food.

Abruzzo is one of the regions where agriculture is most in crisis. In Pescara, Danilo Calvani, former leader of the December 9-Forconi Movement, now head of the Betrayed Farmers, declares: "We are in disaster, taxes, international agreements, including bilateral ones, with countries that allow goods to be brought here in torn pieces, are killing us and we no longer have union representatives." Calvani adds: "The great agricultural confederations have betrayed us." According to the leader of the Betrayed Farmers, "consumers will also be harmed, because they will not eat Italian products. We are exhausted: we risk a very serious food crisis unless we start eating locusts, worms and synthetic meat".

In another region with a very strong agricultural vocation such as Puglia, the protest is linked to a specific theme such as the abolition of monocultures, for which farmers will be forced to grow half the wheat. "Our organization has the responsibility to keep high attention on issues that concern the future of our companies", explains the president of Confagricoltura Bari-Bat Massimiliano Del Core .

In Molise, the tractors met in Termoli and other locations in the province of Campobasso. One of the demonstrators complains about the advance of wind turbines and photovoltaic systems to the detriment of fertile land. "We are having a lot of problems with the wild boars", says the farmer, "with the harvest in general. We no longer have any subsidies against the skyrocketing costs of diesel. It is inconceivable to take away the possibility of growing wheat from a farmer". Protests were also massive in Calabria and Sicily, where a demonstrator lamented the "huge economic crisis" of the agricultural sector, which "has led to the emigration of 800,000 young people in the last two years".

In Lucca, Tuscany, it manifests itself in a particular way against synthetic food. "Killer Europe", "agriculture is dying" and "Save our food" are some of the slogans on the banners. In Assisi, Umbria, the event took place in a fairly orderly and composed manner. There is some additional inconvenience in Lazio, where the queue of tractors near the A1 di Orte toll booth has generated a significant slowdown in motorway traffic.

Returning to Tuscany, in Florence, in Piazzale Michelangelo, the representatives of the CRA, the Committee of Betrayed Farmers, protested. Another reason for the protest is the competition with cereals coming from Ukraine, which is accompanied by loans that are too high and the obligation not to cultivate at least 4% of the land: yet another constraint which, obviously, is requested abolition.