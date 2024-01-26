Three Hills fund invests in Hispatec agrifood tech

Three Hills, a European fund specializing in the acquisition of stakes in mid-market companies, has decided to invest in the Spanish company of agri-food technologies Hispatec. By purchasing a minority stake in its shareholding, it becomes a strategic partner in the agri-food software and technology company ready to support new product development and expansion into new markets.

The company of Almeria is specialized in software and agro-food technologies (agrifoodtech) for high value crops (fruits, vegetables, olive trees, vineyards, nuts, etc.) which, with a volume of over 30 billion Euros per year, is the largest in Europe. The Iberian company continues to concentrate its presence on the domestic market, although in the last five years it has expanded its presence and now works with 600 customers worldwide. Its presence is particularly relevant in Latin America, with operations inMessico, Central America, Peru, Colombia, Chile and Brazil, as well as in Portugal.

The agreement with Hispatec is the third investment in Spain by Three Hills, the London private equity company managed by Italian Three Hills Capital Partners (THCP): it aligns with those of Goal Systems (intelligent mobility) and Grupostop (laser hair removal and aesthetic medicine). Beyond the domestic market, Three Hills investments include companies such as Wagamama, Sec Newgate and Hunter. The company manages 2 billion Euro.

"His deep experience in the sector and his portfolio of innovative products make Hispatec one of the most promising companies in the global market of agri-food technologies -explains Marco Anatriello, partner of Three Hills-. After the strong growth of the business in recent years, it was the right time to find a strategic partner to accompany the company in its next phase of expansion".

"We believe -adds José Luis Molina, ceo of Hispatec- that Three Hills has experience, vocation and resources to help us".