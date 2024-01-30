Simest agrees with Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo

Simest, the company for the internationalization of the companies of the Cassa depositi e prestiti Group, signed today an agreement with Confindustria Assafrica and Mediterraneo, the entrepreneurial association of the Confindustria system that represents and supports Italian companies interested in developing in the Mediterranean, Africa and the Middle East. The objective of the understanding is that "to support the investments of the Italian enterprises in the African area".

The agreement is undersigned by the president of Simest, Pasquale Salzano, and from the president of Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo Massimo Dal Checco with the objective, emphasizes the official press release, "to make the promotion and use of available resources more effective". To this end, the two institutes "undertake to enhance and disseminate to the associated companies of Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo the knowledge of products and services" managed by the company of Cdp and "cooperate to offer companies qualified and timely assistance". Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo is also committed to "collecting and conveying the expressions of interest of its member companies, organizing sessions dedicated to individual meetings with Simest experts.

"Today’s signing is an important element in our overall strategy to support the sustainable and sustainable development of trade relations between Italy and Africa -president Salzano stresses-. The agreement, thanks to the close collaboration with Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo will allow us to reach a wide audience of companies to which to offer our services, favoring the realization of investment plans in the Continent".

"Simest, he adds, is actively engaged in fostering the development of mutually beneficial relations between the two geographies. In line with the guidelines of the Foreign Ministry, and thanks to the role envisaged by the Mattei Plan, as recalled yesterday at the 'Italy-Africa Summit' by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Simest has also prepared a package of subsidized loans of 200 million Euros in favor of synergistic growth between Italy and the countries of the African continent".

"The agreement signed today is aimed at facilitating the Italian private sector in African markets and thus enabling us to be more competitive than other players in the global market -adds Dal Checco-. In Africa there are more and more small and medium-sized Italian companies, active in the most varied sectors, for which the support of the Country System and its financial institutions is strategic, in order to operate in a long-term perspective, in line with the interests of the continent".



