Bayer: all-round innovation is on display at Fieragricola

Bayer is taking part in Fieragricola, the international agricultural exhibition scheduled at Veronafiere from today until 3 February 2024. Bayer will present numerous innovations in the digital field at the interactive stand (E2) at Fieragricola Tech (pavilion 11) dedicated to innovation and digital in agriculture. Thanks to the contribution of the experts, it will be possible to see first-hand the latest technological solutions that support Italian farmers on a daily basis in improving the management of their fields by offering a solution for each crop.

Bayer will also be the protagonist on the occasion of the awarding of the "2024 Innovation Award", an initiative promoted by Veronafiere, to enhance solutions that present a distinctive innovative content developed in the agricultural sector. Bayer will collect the "Golden Leaves of Innovation" award for “FieldView SprayKit”, the innovative digital solution that will be launched at the fair. The solution, designed in collaboration with the Nik Group, is an IoT platform that optimizes the application efficiency of plant protection products and provides farmers with sustainable technology at a competitive price. The awards ceremony will be held at Fieragricola on Wednesday 31 January at 3.00 pm in the Puccini room.

Bayer - the company explains - has been investing in digitalisation for years, with the aim of creating solutions that can help farmers monitor their plots, in order to obtain valuable information to improve company management, the accuracy of interventions, saving time and resources.

At Fieragricola, the group will present its pipeline of digital solutions. Like FieldView's Yield kit, a ready-to-use system for creating production maps to be combined with the Climate FieldView Drive system (the only digital agriculture tool capable of collecting and processing agronomic data in real time).

Another solution is Nematool, the first digital tool on the market for integrated and sustainable management of nematodes (see EFA News article ). It is a precision sensor to be applied to the soil which, in addition to monitoring and improving solarization, measures the main physical parameters linked to the nematode cycle.

ResiYou is a digital solution for the management of residues in fruit and vegetables, available under license for farmers, technicians and large-scale retail trade. It is based on predictive models that exploit Artificial Intelligence (Machine Learning), integrating and optimizing the use of regulatory data to create reliable and useful forecasts along the entire supply chain.

GrapeVision is the Decision support system (Dss) which, by exploiting field meteorological data and scientific information on the biology of pathogenic fungi (downy mildew, powdery mildew, botrytis and black-rot), manages to predict their cycles, determining the level of risk -tosanitary during every phase of the season.

CroppingView is Bayer's digital platform for collecting monitoring data on mealybug populations on stone fruit and vines and creating reports. The service is currently available on vines and stone fruit in Emilia-Romagna and on vines in Puglia and will soon be extended to the Veneto region; CroppingView also provides the sending of newsletters to be promptly informed about the latest updates.

Finally, Colti-Bayer is the new mobile App to support agricultural companies, consultants, technicians and retailers. A digital, smart and intuitive tool, thanks to which it will be possible to consult Bayer's integrated offer and discover the characteristics of the Seminis brand varieties, crop protection solutions and Bayer Crop Science digital technologies. Different ways of searching for content, multiple insights and the possibility of customizing the search: this and much more within reach of your smartphone.

The Workshop program is also rich with a focus on the market and mechanization, biostimulants and productivity, and the role of decision support systems.

The meetings (with participation upon registration):

- Biostimulants to improve quality and productivity: 1 February from 10.00 to 11.00 - Forum Area B Hall 11. Bayer expert focus: cereals and the Ambition Aktivator product

- The data to plan and decide on field activities from the DSS to the databases on technical means in agriculture, from weather data to prescription maps: 1 February from 4.00 pm to 5.30 pm

- Forum Area B Hall 11. Bayer expert focus: horticulture and ResiYou solution

- Small fruits, the rules for making income: production, market and mechanization costs: 2 February from 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm

- Forum Area A Hall 5. Bayer expert focus: horticulture and ResiYou solution

Bayer confirms its commitment to supporting farmers through cutting-edge agriculture that focuses on Innovation, Digital Technologies and Sustainability and in line with the company mission "Health for All, Hunger for None".