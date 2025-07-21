Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
DSS+ acquires Canadian company Proaction International
Strategic operation aims to improve customer value in processing, manufacturing and industry
DSS+ has announced the acquisition of Proaction International, a Montreal-based operational performance management and coaching firm. "This strategic acquisition strengthens DSS+'s capabilities in operational excellence, leadership coaching, and scalable digital tools, while expanding its presence in North America and Europe," DSS+ said in a statement. Founded in 2004, Proaction International has over...
EFA News - European Food Agency
