DSS+ acquires Canadian company Proaction International

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

DSS+ has announced the acquisition of Proaction International, a Montreal-based operational performance management and coaching firm. "This strategic acquisition strengthens DSS+'s capabilities in operational excellence, leadership coaching, and scalable digital tools, while expanding its presence in North America and Europe," DSS+ said in a statement. Founded in 2004, Proaction International has over...