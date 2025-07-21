Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
SumUp, Terminal, the all-purpose POS terminal, is born
The new portable device simplifies the work of restaurateurs and retailers: from accepting orders at the table to managing staff
SumUp, a global fintech operating in the digital payments sector with innovative tools for businesses of all sizes, today announces the launch of the SumUp Terminal, a solution that combines all the features needed by growing businesses in a single portable device. Combining a card reader, a complete POS solution, order management, and a receipt printer in a single, standalone device, the Terminal...
Fc - 52337
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency