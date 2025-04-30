xFarm Technologies: partnership with Jingold

xFarm Technologies, a company that supports the work of over 500,000 agricultural businesses belonging to more than 100 supply chains on 8.6 million hectares in over 100 countries around the world, announces its partnership with Jingold, the global kiwi specialist, which produces and distributes innovative yellow, red and green pulp varieties worldwide, a point of reference for operators in the sector and for end consumers. The objectives of the partnership are the digitalization of the entire Italian kiwi supply chain and the adoption, by the suppliers, of Jingold Farm, a customized platform developed by xFarm Technologies, designed to track all the phenological phases of the plants and the related field activities.

The digitalization of the Jingold supply chain's farms not only guarantees complete traceability of the product, but also allows the systematic collection of fundamental data for monitoring environmental and social sustainability. Thanks to these tools, it is possible to measure the impact of agricultural practices in terms of use of resources, emissions, energy efficiency and compliance with integrated production specifications. An approach that translates into continuous improvement of environmental performance and the valorization of farmers' work, rewarding the most virtuous practices. Users of the Jingold Farm platform will also have access to the xFarm modules needed to easily fill out the electronic Farmer's Country Notebook (Qdca), the drafting of which will become mandatory starting from January 2026. The digitalization of the supply chain will therefore bring a great advantage to the farmers involved, who will benefit from fewer checks in the initial transition phase and will arrive more relaxed at the fulfillment of the regulatory obligation.

The project in detailThe project began in 2024 with training activities focused on digitalization and the value of data, not only at company level, but also at supply chain level. 114 companies were involved, distributed across 10 Italian regions (Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Emilia-Romagna, Friuli Venezia-Giulia, Lazio, Lombardy, Piedmont, Puglia, Veneto) which, thanks to the implementation of the technologies proposed by xFarm Technologies, will now be completely digitalized. This will allow all the actions carried out in the field to be recorded, creating a pool of fundamental data for precise reporting, not based on estimates alone. Collecting and archiving data relating to the activities actually carried out in the field allows for a much more accurate calculation of the actual environmental impact of the supply chain, thus allowing any inefficiencies to be corrected. Primary data are also of fundamental importance for the creation of sustainability reports, capable of fully communicating the various environmental, social and governance aspects related to the supply chain.

The Jingold Farm platform was developed around the specific needs of the kiwi supply chain, closely linked to the particular management of this crop, which requires a lot of attention from an agronomic point of view. In fact, it must be carefully monitored, as in each phenological phase the plant has different needs, and it is therefore necessary to promptly plan the appropriate cultivation interventions, to guarantee the obtaining of a quality product. For this reason, functions dedicated to the control of the different growth phases of the kiwi have been included, from sprouting to ripening, in order to be able to precisely follow the crop from year to year, even if there are variations in the development of the plants linked to the oscillation of climatic factors.

“We are very satisfied with the project carried out with Jingold, a high-profile company that makes the quality of its products its flagship. Its supply chain is large and fragmented, which makes the need to digitize processes even more urgent and today more necessary than ever. This transition is certainly accelerated by the need to fulfill the new regulatory obligation represented by the Quaderno di Campagna dell'Agricoltore: the supply chains will play a very important role in this passage, providing the necessary tools to their suppliers, as Jingold has done. We are certain that, after an initial running-in phase, the data collected will be useful for further improving Jingold's organizational efficiency, with clear and decisive repercussions also on the environmental impact,” says Matteo Vanotti , CEO of xFarm Technologies.

xFarm Technologies and Jingold will be present at Macfrut (Rimini, 6-8 May 2025); the project will be presented on 6 May at 10.00 am at Macfrut during a private conference aimed at Jingold producers, entitled “Jingold – Road to 2030: a road to travel together”.