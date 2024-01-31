Mondelez accounts up for the entire 2023

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Mondelēz International reported the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results to the financial community. Net revenues for the entire year increased by 14.4% to over 36 billion dollars while, for the fourth quarter, increased by 7.1% to over 9.3 billion. The eps, the diluted profit for action has been of 3,62 dollars, with an increment of 84.7%: the liquidity generated from the operating activities...