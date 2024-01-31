Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Mondelez accounts up for the entire 2023
The multinational company closes the fiscal year with revenues +14.7%: in the fourth quarter turnover rose by 7.1%
Mondelēz International reported the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results to the financial community. Net revenues for the entire year increased by 14.4% to over 36 billion dollars while, for the fourth quarter, increased by 7.1% to over 9.3 billion. The eps, the diluted profit for action has been of 3,62 dollars, with an increment of 84.7%: the liquidity generated from the operating activities...
EFA News - European Food Agency
