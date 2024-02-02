Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
UK, billionaire hit for Morrisons supermarkets
The 5th British chain sells for £2.5 billion its 337 fuel stations to Motor Fuel Group
British supermarket chain Morrisons, the fifth largest chain in Britain, has signed an agreement with Mfg, Motor fuel group, the largest independent operator of petrol stations in the UK with 911 sites. The £2.5 billion deal, worth over €2.9 billion, involves Morrisons selling its 337 service stations and over 400 associated sites across the UK to develop ultra-fast charging of electric vehicles.The pr...
EFA News - European Food Agency
