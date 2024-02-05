Gelato d'Italia acquires Giuntoli

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Gelato d'Italia - Indian, an Italian company producing ice creams and ice lollies for large-scale distribution and for the big brands in the sector, has acquired from judicial liquidation, through auction, the factory, the production assets and the brand of Giuntoli, a Tuscan company ice lollies and ice creams in bankruptcy proceedings since 2023. This acquisition allows Gelato d'Italia to strengthen...