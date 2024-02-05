Brazil: clearance for expansion of beef exports to Canada

After a careful analysis carried out by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the Brazilian government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAPA), has received authorization to expand its beef exports to Canada. The assessment led to the approval of the import of meat from regions recently recognized by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOHA) as foot-and-mouth disease-free areas without the need for vaccination. Bilateral discussions advanced following the annual meeting of the Codex Food Commission, held in Rome in November 2023.

The new advancement allows states such as Acre, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul and Rondônia, as well as 14 municipalities in the Amazon and five in Mato Grosso, to export dry-aged, boneless and node-free beef to Canada. Santa Catarina, already qualified for export, continues to be an eligible region, as do states that maintain vaccination against foot-and-mouth disease. From now on it will be necessary to update export certificates to ensure compliance with the established requirements.

“The Cfia's decision represents an important milestone for the Brazilian agricultural sector and reinforces the importance of our farmers' continued commitment to health standards. The recognized quality of Brazilian beef, combined with compliance with international animal health requirements, further consolidates Brazil's position as a leading player in the global meat export market,” underlined the Secretary of Trade and International Relations of the Mapa Roberto Perosa .

In 2023, Brazil exported beef worth more than $10.541 billion, corresponding to 2.28 million tons. Canada imported $39 million (8,192,380 kg) of Brazilian beef, an 18% increase over 2022.