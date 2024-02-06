Pesticides /3. Italian Agriculture's Minister: "EU implements Italy's proposals"

"The EU Commission accepts Italy's proposals. We need to further limit agrochemicals only when we are able to protect production with alternative methods. From day one we have opposed an ideological approach on the topic which would have had a devastating effect on production and very limited on the environment". This was declared by the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry Francesco Lollobrigida , commenting on the decision to withdraw the Sur directive by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

"It is clear and logical that eliminating indispensable medicines for plants, leaving them prey to insects or plant diseases, significantly reduces production if it does not cancel it. If European consumption remains unchanged", underlines the minister, "we must obtain supplies, accordingly, from third countries that do not respect any of the rules we impose on our farmers. Indeed, they produce using greater quantities of pesticides. In this way the effect on the planet's air and water is exactly the opposite of that declared."

"Italy has proposed to work, and has been at the forefront in this, on Tea to guarantee stronger and more resistant plants that can do without agrochemicals. The pragmatic policies of our Government in Italy and Europe are bearing the first fruits. Recovering from the disasters of years of policies disrespectful of production and agricultural work will take time. But the path taken is the correct one", concludes Lollobrigida .