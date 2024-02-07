Packaging regulation: harm or benefit for European fruit and vegetables?

The legislative process of the new European packaging regulation has reached its final stage. At this stage the two highly debated proposals of the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union are about to be compared. The topic has triggered a strong debate, not only among professionals, throughout Europe.

A new round table promoted at Fruitlogistica (Berlin, 7-9 February 2024) offers experiences and evaluations of the main players in the sector, enriched by comparison with similar non-European realities. ProFood is promoting the moment of discussion on the impacts in the fruit and vegetable sector. The topic is "The European Packaging Regulation: Benefit or Damage for the Fruit and Vegetable Supply Chain?"

The event is scheduled for February 8th at 12.15pm (Hall 27 - Room Beta 5) in the setting of Fruit Logistica, the Berlin trade fair of reference for the sector. Speakers: Massimiliano Del Core , president of Ortofrutta Italia; Daniel Duguay , Sustainability Specialist of the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA); Martin Engelmann , General Manager Industrievereinigung Kunststoffverpackungen (IK); Luigi Scordamaglia , Managing director and CEO of Filiera Italia; Luc Vanoirbeek , President F&V Working Group at Copa-Cogeca.