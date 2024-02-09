Social housing: Dea Capital in new pan-European platform for student residences

Partners Group, a global private equity firm, and DeA Capital Real Estate have established a new pan-European platform with Camplus, a leader in the student accommodation market in Italy. The JV will develop and operate next generation student accommodation (PBSA) assets in Europe and aims to become a market leader in the sector, with a target of over 5,000 beds.

The JV starts with the first two development projects already underway: Camplus Ivry, a 448-bed project in Ivry-Sur-Seine, Paris, and Camplus 22@, a 250-bed project in the 22@ technology district of Barcelona. Both projects aim to obtain green certifications, including NF Hqe Habitat Excellent in France and Breeam Very Good in Spain, as well as Well and WiredScore certifications. The JV is actively working with a significant pipeline of other projects, with the aim of building a leading PBSA bed platform in quality housing shortage markets across France and Spain.

The JV marks a significant milestone for Partners Group as it continues to build its presence in the student housing sector. This latest JV represents the first expansion of the Partners Group platform into PBSA continental Europe, following the partnership with Host in the UK.

The assets of the JV will be managed by Camplus. Camplus' expansion into France and Spain is part of its strategic plan to expand beyond Italy, where the company is already the largest provider of student accommodation, managing over 11 thousand places read in 16 cities.

“The launch of this student accommodation platform in continental Europe is evidence of our thematic work in action,” say Alice Saini , Member of the Private Real Estate Europe Executive Board, and Anne-Jan Jager , Managing Director Co-Head Private Real Estate Europe, Partners Group. “We have strong beliefs about the European student accommodation sector, especially given the current shortage of new purpose-built and furnished student accommodation in major university cities. We look forward to working with our experienced local partners to build a portfolio of high-quality and sustainable structures".

For their part, Emanuele Caniggia , CEO, and Emanuele Dubini , CIO and Head of International for DeA Capital Real Estate, commented: "With approximately 2.9 and 1.6 million students respectively, France and Spain are two of the largest student markets largest and fastest growing in Europe. Demand for student accommodation remains structurally supported by demographic tailwinds. Paris and Barcelona clearly demonstrate strong market fundamentals. This strategic joint venture is of great importance to our international real estate platform." .

“We are proud to launch this new strategic partnership with industry leaders such as Partners Group and DeA Capital Real Estate,” says Maurizio Carvelli , CEO and founder of Camplus. "This is a joint venture that confirms Camplus' role as a leading player in student accommodation management. Camplus brings with it over 30 years of industry experience and innovation in terms of student experience, customer engagement and management services. support".

Camplus Ivry will be built as part of a wider urban redevelopment program by leading French developer Cogedim. The site is located in the Ivry-sur-Seine arrondissement and has an established student population, with direct public transport access to the main university campuses of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne University, Université Paris Cité and the Paris School of Economics (PSE).

Camplus 22@ is located in the 22@ neighborhood, one of the main innovation districts in Europe, with excellent connectivity to the rest of the city and a 15-minute walk from Pompeu Fabra University (Upf) and other campuses. The project will be built by local developer Vopl4 from Barcelona.