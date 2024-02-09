Brazil increases beef and poultry sales in Russia

The Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock has announced the authorization of five more factories for the export of beef and poultry to Russia. The decision was communicated by the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance of the Russian Federation (Rosselkhoznadzor) and is the result of a rigorous audit carried out in Brazil, the first of which has been ongoing since 2015 and concluded in December 2023.

During the inspection, the Russian delegation visited production units in six Brazilian states, as well as the Federal District, and also held technical meetings with representatives of the Secretariat of Agricultural Defense (Sda) and the Secretariat of Trade and International Relations (Scri ), both bodies of the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture. In addition to slaughterhouses, cattle and poultry farms and official laboratories were also inspected, featuring health checks from one end of the production chain to the other. Furthermore, by expanding export opportunities for the Russian market, the audit led to the lifting of temporary restrictions on the supply of animal products from some domestic production units.

The new authorization provides for the expansion of the production activities of some units, including poultry slaughter and deboning, the production of poultry by-products and fats and the production of animal meal. Additionally, units that already had licenses to export beef expanded their capabilities, strengthening Brazil's position as a major supplier of meat and animal products to Russia.

“The reaffirmation of this partnership between Brazil and Russia not only strengthens the relationship of mutual trust between the health authorities of both countries, but also highlights the unparalleled quality of Brazilian products on the international scene,” says Roberto Perosa , Secretary of Commerce and of the International Relations of the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture which now commits to "continue working to guarantee and expand the access of Brazilian products to global markets, ensuring compliance with the highest standards of quality and food safety".

In 2023, beef and poultry exports from Brazil to Russia reached a value of $306 million, which corresponds to 24% of total Brazilian exports to this market.