Unilever, 2023 revenues improved

"The results show an improvement in financial performance, with the return to volume growth and the reconstruction of margins". This was said by Hein Schumacher, ceo of Unilever, presenting the results of 2023 that show a 7% growth in turnover with positive volumes up by 0.2% for the year and 1.8% in the fourth quarter alone. Sales amounted to Euro 59.6 billion, down 0.8% compared to 2022. Net profit...