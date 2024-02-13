Aldi, £550 million to upgrade UK stores

In 2024, Aldi will invest over £550 million, or over €650 million, to further expand and improve its retail and distribution network. This was stated with a note the same company of British supermarkets pointing out that the investment "includes plans for the opening of stores in new locations in the country, as well as the expansion of existing stores and distribution centers to support growth".

The opening of new stores in 2024 will create more than 1,500 new jobs in Britain, as well as additional job opportunities in current stores, regional distribution centers and UK offices. Aldi currently has more than 1,000 stores across the UK and, the note notes, "is committed to continuing towards the long-term goal of 1,500 outlets to meet the demand for its unique high-quality, affordable offer".

For the new stores, Aldi is looking for free sites in the city center or on the edge of the city that have an area of about 1.5 acres (about 6,000 square meters) and can accommodate a store of 20,000 square meters with about 100 parking spaces. Ideally, each site is close to a main road with good visibility and access.

The announcement of the new openings, continues the statement, "comes after Britain’s fourth largest supermarket has recorded its strongest Christmas and has invested more than ever in British suppliers and growers providing about three quarters of all items sold".

Aldi works with around 5,000 suppliers across the UK and has been ranked as the best supermarket for conducting relationships fairly and in good faith for a record 10 years in the GSCOP annual survey.

"We continue to welcome more and more new customers, who come for our low prices but remain for our award-winning quality and UK sourcing -explains Giles Hurley, ceo of Aldi UK and Ireland-. However, there are still areas of the country that do not have an Aldi, or that need larger or larger stores to meet demand. This is what our expansion plans for 2024 are aiming for. Today we have more than 1,000 stores across the UK, but there are many more Aldi stores coming soon, in 2024 and beyond".