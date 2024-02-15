Löwengrube: over 20 million euros in revenue in 2023

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

In 2023, the network of Bavarian-style Löwengrube restaurants, aggregating the takings of the thirty restaurants now united under the same banner, has passed the halfway point of 20.5 million euros, up by more than 10% compared to last year. After the most recent openings of the stube, the characteristic beer halls typical of Bavaria, in Milan last July and in Casalecchio di Reno in November, the...