DeA Capital RE approves management reports for Alpha and Atlantic 1 real estate FIAs

DeA Capital Real Estate Sgr SpA announces that today the Board of Directors of the Company approved the Management Reports as of 31 December 2023 of the closed-end real estate Alternative Investment Funds (AIF), Alpha and Atlantic 1.

The total net value (Nav) of the Alpha Fund went from 116,725,221 euros at 31 December 2022 to 113,619,434 euros at 31 December 2023. The unit value of the share went from 1,123.709 euros at 31 December 2022 to 1,093.809 euros at 31 December 2023, recording a decrease of 2.66%.

From the date of contribution, i.e. from 1 March 2001, the unit value of the share went from 2,500 euros to 1,093.809 euros with a decrease of 56.24%; considering the distributions of proceeds carried out up to 31 December 2023, for a total of 1,888.85 euros pro-quota, which accounted for 75.55% compared to the initial value of the share (2,500 euros) and considering the distribution of partial pro-rata reimbursements made for a total of 1,167 euros pro-quota, which accounted for 46.68%, the increase in value achieved was equal to 65.99%.

The Internal Rate of Return, calculated on the basis of the initial value of the Fund, the outgoing cash flows and the Nav at 31 December 2023, is equal to 4.29%. As regards the assets, the real estate assets at 31 December 2023 amount to 118,585,311 euros, the other assets to 2,349,243 euros, of which the most significant item is made up of receivables from tenants for 1,909,375 euros, the liquidity amounts to 4,699,655 euros, bank deposits amount to 1,566 euros, financial instruments amount to 48,799 euros, while credits amount to 6,556,048 euros. The liabilities amount to a total of 4,965,877 euros. The result for the year is represented by a loss of 3,105,787 euros. No proceeds will be distributed.

The total net value (Nav) of the Atlantic 1 Fund went from 177,972,338 euros at 31 December 2022 to 123,107,579 euros at 31 December 2023. The unit value of the share went from 341.257 euros at 31 December 2022 to 236.055 euros at 31 December 2023, recording a decrease of 30.83%.

From the date of contribution, 1 June 2006, to 31 December 2023, the unit value of the share went from 500 euros to 236.055 euros with a decrease of 52.79%; considering the distributions of proceeds carried out up to 31 December 2023, for a total of 332.75 euros for each share which accounted for 66.55% compared to the initial value of the share (500 euros), and the reimbursements made up to as of 31 December 2023, for a total of 171.43 euros for each share which accounted for 34.29% compared to the initial value of the share, the increase in value achieved is equal to 48.05%.

The Internal Rate of Return, calculated on the basis of the initial value of the Fund, the outgoing cash flows and the Nav at 31 December 2023, is 3.65%. As regards the assets, the real estate assets amount to 108,690,000 euros, the liquidity amounts to 17,411,207 euros, while the other assets, of which the most significant item is made up of receivables from tenants for 14,031 euros, amount to 1,766,383 euros. The liabilities total 4,760,011 euros. The result for the year is represented by a loss of 44,434,359 euros.

As regards pro-quota reimbursements, the Fund will distribute a total amount of 11,994,960 euros, corresponding to 23 euros gross for each of the 521,520 shares in circulation. The sum mentioned as a pro-rata reimbursement will be recognized to those entitled with an ex-date of 4 March 2024 and a payment date of 6 March 2024 in accordance with the calendar established by the regulations of Borsa Italiana SpA.

The Management Reports of the Alpha and Atlantic 1 real estate AIFs as of 31 December 2023 are available at the headquarters of DeA Capital Real Estate Sgr SpA, at the headquarters of the Depositary State Street Bank International GmbH – Italian Branch, on the websites (www.deacapitalre. com, www.fondoalpha.it, www.fondoatlantic1.it), as well as on the authorized storage mechanism at the address www.1info.it.