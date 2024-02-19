Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Mutares buys the Italian Temakinho from CGR (BC Partners)
The German fund will strengthen the retail & food segment: closing in the first quarter of 2024
The German holding company Mutares informs that it has signed the agreement with Cigierre-General Catering Company, controlled by BC Partners, to acquire Temakinho, considered the Italian pioneer in the offer of Japanese-Brazilian sushi, meat cooking and high quality drinks. This is, as the private equity fund points out, "the first acquisition of 2024", a sign that the company has in the barrel a...
