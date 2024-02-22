Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Emirates Flight Catering makes Bustanica, the largest vertical farm in the world
The 330,000 sqm plant near Dubai Airport grows more than 1 million kilos of vegetables a year
Emirates Flight Catering, one of the largest catering services in the world, has acquired Emirates Bustanica, formerly called Emirates Crop One, and its consumer brand Bustanica, the largest vertical indoor farm in the world. The acquisition enables Emirates Bustanica to leverage its local expertise and latest technological know-how to meet the growing market demands.Located near Al Maktoum International...
