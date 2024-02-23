Omnia Technologies acquires Win&Tech and Innotec

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Omnia Technologies, a platform for automation and bottling technologies controlled by Investindustrial, creates a new hub dedicated to microfiltration technologies, acquiring the two leading companies in the segment: Win&Tech and Innotec. LAa prima, a company from Negrar (VR) founded in 2000, has developed know-how and in-depth knowledge of filtration processes over time. Currently, the company's core...