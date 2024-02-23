Diageo deals to sell three brands and get the accounts back

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Diageo would be in talks to sell three brands of its products. These include the Pampero rum and the famous Pimm’s, an English drink considered a bit "snob", traditionally served at Wimbledon and polo tournaments but also traceable to us in every bar that respects the mixology. The brand owner of Guinness and Baileys allegedly hired the financial services group Rothschild to explore the sale of three b...