The USA against the megafusion of the two food giants Albertsons and Kroger

More and more clouds are gathering over the megafusion of food between Albertsons, a gigantic US grocery with over 2,200 stores and 270,000 employees, and the other giant Kroger retail chain founded by Bernard Kroger in 1883 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Announced even in October 2022, the merger that would lead to the birth of a giant supermarket of 24.6 billion dollars, so much so the operation has not yet...