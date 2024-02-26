Pret A Manger, bis at Malpensa Airport

Pret A Manger, a British chain famous for its healthy menus with fresh foods and organic coffee, has opened a new location inside Milan Malpensa airport, thus repeating its presence in the airport, where it made its debut a few months ago absolute in Italy.

The new restaurant, managed under license by Chef Express (which has the exclusivity of the brand for Italy) is located in Terminal 1, in the international arrivals area.

Cristian Biasoni, CEO of Chef Express (Cremonini group) explained on Linkedin that "with this opening our company confirms itself as an ideal partner for the multi-channel development of national and international brands".