Glovo-Roadhouse: partnership for home delivery begins

Glovo, the multi-category home delivery platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Roadhouse Spa, a company that operates several casual dining restaurant formats in Italy (Roadhouse Restaurant, Calavera Restaurant, Billy Tacos, Ric – Chicken House).

Founded in 2001 by the Cremonini group, which holds its ownership for Europe, Roadhouse was a pioneer of the steakhouse concept in Italy, transforming itself over the years into a point of reference for a wide target of consumers (young people, families and business). With an ever-changing menu, from classic meat dishes with noble cuts, to burgers, sandwiches, salads, and up to culinary specialties from all over the world, such as the Mexican dishes of Billy Tacos and Calavera Restaurant, Roadhouse satisfies the most demanding palates, guaranteeing the highest quality at the best price. This renewed collaboration is a further testament to Glovo's ongoing commitment to bringing a wide variety of high-quality culinary options directly into the homes of its users.

With over 300 points of sale located in over 100 Italian cities, Roadhouse is synonymous with quality, convenience and variety in the restaurant sector. The partnership with Glovo will allow users of the platform to easily access the wide range of delicacies offered by Roadhouse restaurants, while enjoying the convenience and convenience of Glovo's home delivery service.

"Roadhouse is a renowned company that has been able to gain the trust of customers throughout Italy thanks to the quality of its products, the result of an extremely controlled and efficient supply chain", declared Giuseppe Borghese , Head of Commercial of Glovo Italia. "We are thrilled to return to collaborate with such an important brand in the Italian gastronomic panorama and we are certain that our customers will appreciate the possibility of being able to enjoy Roadhouse's excellent proposals directly at home".