Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Autogrill and 12oz inaugurate a store in Milan's underground station
The opening marks the first collaboration between the two brands
Autogrill opens the first franchising store under the 12oz brand, an Italian retail format specialized in the rapid service of coffee&milk based drinks, within the strategic hub of the Milan Famagosta metro station. With around thirty locations, distributed in some of the main Italian cities and 2 recently opened in Athens, the 2.0 retail format of coffee shops of the Jde Peet's group, created by the...
lml - 38612
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency