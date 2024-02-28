Rossopomodoro accelerates foreign expansion

After a brilliant 2023, with 9 openings in Italy and 5 abroad, another year of development is looming for Rossopomodoro, the flagship brand of the Sebeto group, starting from the next opening in the prestigious and newly renovated Galleria Alberto Sordi in Rome, expected between end of April beginning of May 2024.

For the occasion, the group controlled by the OpCapita fund has also shortly announced a new opening in Turin, in the To Dream urban district. But the biggest news concerns the upcoming openings abroad thanks to the partnership with the Areas group (see EFA News article dated 19/9/2922) and Eataly.

After the recent opening in Ibiza, an opening is also planned in the Barajas international airport in Madrid. With its new fast casual brand "Rossopomodoro La Bottega" it will also enter the French market, again with Areas, at Friborg Basel-Mulhouse airport.

Furthermore, Rossopomodoro will continue to develop in collaboration with Eataly, there are also new openings planned in Parndorf and Salzburg in Austria, and again in the Philippines and Copenhagen in the second half of 2024.

Nicola Saraceno , CEO of Rossopomodoro, publicly thanks the entire company, the Area Manager and all the workers of the brand for the commitment shown: " Rossopomodoro continues to be a successful brand for the great dedication that is demonstrated every day by the entire staff, of the brand for the passion, for the quality and authenticity of the pizza and the cuisine. I couldn't have a better team, from the managers who guarantee the success of the entire network, to the affiliated entrepreneurs who follow us faithfully, up to the kitchen and dining room staff who, with enormous commitment and passion, demonstrate how important the satisfaction of our customers is. I thank everyone for the work done and I share with them the joy of this unstoppable success."