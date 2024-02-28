Geographical indications: definitive approval from the European Parliament

De Castro (PSE): "New regulation generates added value, finally good news for European farmers"

The European Parliament has given its final green light to the reform of EU rules strengthening the protection of Geographical Indications for wine, spirit drinks and agricultural products. The regulation adopted today with 520 votes in favour, 19 against and 64 abstentions protects GIs offline and online, gives more powers to their producers and simplifies the registration process of GIs.

During negotiations with member states, MEPs insisted national authorities will have to take administrative and judicial measures to prevent or stop the illegal use of GIs not only offline but also online. Domain names using GIs illegally will be shut down or access to them disabled via geo-blocking. A domain name alert system will be set by the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

The new rules also define that a GI designating a product used as an ingredient may be used in the name, labelling or advertising of a related processed product only where the GI ingredient is used in sufficient quantities to confer an essential characteristic on the processed product, and no other product comparable to the GI is used. The percentage of the ingredient will have to be indicated on a label. A recognised producer group for the ingredient will have to be notified by producers of the processed product and may issue recommendations on the correct use of the GI.

The producers of GIs will be able to prevent or counter any measures or commercial practices which are detrimental to the image and value of their products, including devaluing marketing practices and lowering prices. To increase consumer transparency, MEPs also made sure that a producer name will appear in the same field of vision as the geographical indication on the packaging of all GIs. The Commission will remain solely responsible for managing the GI system, according to the approved regulation. The GI registration process will be simpler and a deadline of up to six months will be set for the verification of applications for new GIs.

"Thanks to Parliament, we now have a crucial regulation for our quality agrifood chains, strengthening the role of producer groups and the protection for Geographical Indications, increasing simplification, sustainability and transparency towards consumers", declared the reform rapporteur Paolo De Castro (PSE). "This is a better system, generating added value, without public funds. After the crises sparked by the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the surge in production prices, the new GIs Regulation finally is good news for European farmers".