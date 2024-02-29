Dole sells Progressive Produce for $120 million

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Dole, a US agricultural multinational based in Westlake Village, California, has reached an agreement to sell its 65% shareholding in Progressive Produce to PTF Holdings, a company owned by Arable Capital Partners. The operation was concluded for 120.25 million dollars. Located in Los Angeles, California, Usa, Progressive Produce operates as a grower, packager and distributor of conventional and organic...