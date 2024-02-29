Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Verallia acquires Vidrala glass activities in Italy
The transaction amount amounts to 230 million euros in corporate value
Verallia has entered into an agreement to acquire Vidrala's glass activities in Italy. The Italian branch of Vidrala operates from a production plant equipped with two ovens located in Corsico, near Milan. In 2023, the company generated a turnover of 131 million euros and a gross operating margin of 33 million euros. This transaction reflects Verallia's desire to continue its investments in a strategic...
EFA News - European Food Agency
