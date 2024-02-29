Poland. Tusk: "We do not rule out embargoes on Russian products"

Poland does not rule out introducing an import ban on agricultural products from Russia. Prime Minister Donald Tusk declared this today, during the visit to Warsaw of his Latvian counterpart Arturs Krišjānis Kariņš , who has already implemented this ban. The statements arrive at a delicate phase, in which the Slavic country has also been the scene of protest demonstrations by farmers, who for weeks have particularly contested unfair competition from non-EU countries.

According to the prime minister, agricultural products from Russia and Belarus are causing market distortions. "Latvia has decided to implement an embargo on the import of products from Russia," the prime minister said at a press conference. "We will analyze the case of Latvia and I do not exclude that Poland takes an appropriate initiative." Tusk said the European Union should “seriously focus on better regulation when it comes to the import of grain and food products from the East.”