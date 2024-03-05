Palella Holdinngs changes the vertex of Everli

A few days after the acquisition of the supermarket group Everli Palella Holdings, family office of Salvatore Palella, the tycoon nicknamed "the wizard of Helbiz", the first to have brought the sharing of electric scooters in Italy, changes the management of the Italian operator for home shopping with turnover of over 100 million Euros. Jonathan Hannestad was, in fact, appointed to head the marketplace. The nomination, emphasizes the statement of the society, "is the first step of the plan of strengthening, reorganization and I throw again of Everli put in existence from Palella Holdings that has recently acquired the company".

A former chief operating office of Helbiz, where he has been working since the beginning, Hannestad, with decades of experience in the tech sector, is responsible for developing innovative solutions for business growth through product development.

"I am proud to play this role of great responsibility at Everli and to put my skills at the service of the relaunch and the growth of the company -underlines the new ceo Hannestad-. I am certain that, thanks to specific investments to improve technology and branding and a solid strategic plan to strengthen our network of partnerships, we will be able to make Everli a reference point for online shopping increasingly recognized, with a focus on the Italian market but with growth goals also in the international arena".

At the same time as the appointment of the new ceo, Everli also announced a new Head of External relations: Emanuele Floridi, has twenty years of experience in the field of institutions and politics, communication and media, sport and finance, telecommunications, in Italy and abroad, as an expert in Public affairs & crisis management and Strategic & risk advisor. He joins the Everli team to strengthen its institutional presence and relations with partners and associations.

Everli was acquired by Palella through a 21 million Euro capital increase. The company does not sail in calm waters: in 2022 it generated revenues of 93.8 million Euros but closed with losses of over 28 million and, since its foundation, has raised 140 million from funds such as United Ventures and 360 Capital. It will therefore be the task of the new ceo Hannestad to put the accounts in place starting from the offices of Milan and Verona and a team of about 200 people, more than 100 partnerships with retailers and brand industry, making person on about 4 million orders delivered and active service in 62 Italian cities.