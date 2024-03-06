Permira: team to invest in climate transition

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Private equity firm Permira announced today that it has appointed a dedicated team "to identify investment opportunities in the climate transition value chain". The team, led by Kush Patel and another partner entering 2024, based in New York and London respectively, will have a dual global focus on climate transition assets, which include projects and platforms, and enabling factors, which include...