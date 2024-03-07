Aquaculture: 20 million euros from the EIF under InvestEU

The European Investment Fund (EIF) has announced its support for the venture capital fund Blue Revolution Fund, providing € 20 million under InvestEU and investing in early-stage aquaculture businesses, driving innovation and sustainability in the field.

The fund is managed by Hatch Blue, with a team of investors with extensive experience in the aquaculture sector. The fund intends to contribute to the restoration of the marine ecosystem in collaboration with The Nature Conservancy, which will provide consultancy services on conservation and sustainability. The Blue Revolution Fund aims to address shortages and market gaps in the aquaculture sector by bringing capital to support the commercial production of fish, shellfish and seaweed, introducing sustainable technologies and alternative seafood protein solutions. The fund's strategy is in line with the objectives of the Green Deal and the strategic objectives of the European Union.

“This investment is fully aligned with the EU's commitment to fostering a blue economy that promotes economic growth while protecting our marine ecosystems,” comments Marjut Falkstedt , CEO of the EIF.

“It is encouraging to see the EIF's commitment to the blue economy, a commitment that resonates deeply with our mission to foster the growth of a sustainable aquaculture sector,” noted Georg Baunach , managing partner and co-founder of Hatch Blue . “With the second fund close now complete, we are exceptionally well positioned to support entrepreneurs in our sector. As a specialist fund, our approach is to partner closely with the teams we partner with can deliver significant value. The experience and the broad network within our investment team, the broader Hatch Blue Group and our extended ecosystem play a critical role in delivering that value.”

For his part, European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevičius said: “Today marks another significant milestone in supporting innovative aquaculture solutions across Europe. Combining EU public funds with private capital is key to developing and scaling up innovative ocean-related technologies."