Pizzium: 7 years of activity and 43.5 million euros in annual turnover (+45%)

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Pizzium celebrates its seven years with a growing turnover and with at least 12 new openings expected by the end of the year. It was on March 8, 2017, that the Neapolitan pizza chain founded by Nanni Arbellini and Stefano Saturnino inaugurated its first restaurant. Today, the group, which also includes the Crocca brand, can boast an annual turnover of 43.5 million euros in 2023, with a growth of 45%...