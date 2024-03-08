Richard Williams new ceo of Müller in UK and Ireland

Richard Williams is the new ceo of Müller Yogurt & Dessert in the UK and Ireland. He replaces Justin Cook, former ceo of Jacobs Douwe Egberts who, since March 2021, had become ceo of the company.

Müller Yogurt & Desserts. Müller UK & Ireland is wholly owned by Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller, which employs over 32,000 people across Europe. In the UK, it develops, produces and markets a wide range of dairy products made from milk from 1,300 British farmers, as well as a specific range of plant-based products.

Williams has over 20 years of experience in marketing, marketing and general management of the dairy and consumer markets. Before becoming ceo of Müller he was a member of the executive committee and vice president of the dairy sector of Saputo, the Canadian company of the owners of Bologna Calcio: here he led a successful turning strategy for the company’s cheese portfolio. With experience in the yogurt and dessert category, Williams previously held the position of director of the Yoplait Europe business unit at General Mills and spent seven years in the US dairy division of Danone, including four as marketing director.

"I can’t wait to get to know the team and start working at Müller Yogurt & Dessert -says Williams immediately after the appointment-. It is one of the most recognizable and beloved brands in the UK, with impressive private label activity and products found in more than half of national refrigerators. By working hard to be the dairy partner of choice for our customers and focusing on innovation, marketing, quality and sustainability, we are well placed to continue our growth path and help make the nation smile".