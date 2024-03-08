Irca (chocolate and ingredients) acquires Benetti

The Irca Group, an international leader in the production of chocolate, creams, fruit and high quality ingredients for the food sector, has signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of Benetti, Italian company active in the distribution of food products with presence in the provinces of Padua and Rovigo. Completion of the transaction is expected in April 2024.

For over 40 years, Benetti has been a leading company in the distribution of food products for the world of pastry, bakery, ice cream and horeca. The family business, led by Sandro Benetti, will continue to lead the business and will contribute, together with Irca, to the next stages of its growth path.

The combination with Benetti, underlines the official statement, "represents the evolution of a consolidated relationship over the years, which will lead the Irca Group to strengthen the offer of its range of high value-added ingredients in a geographical area of high relevance for the Italian market.

"We are proud to collaborate with Benetti, a company that will play a highly strategic role within the Irca Group -underlines the Italian chief commercial officer Mauro Nebuloni-. The market for the distribution of pastry and bakery ingredients in Italy is characterized by a plurality of small operators. In this context, Benetti stands out for its high professionalization, the ability to cover in a capillary way its reference area in north-eastern Italy, and for its high level of service. We believe that alongside the Benetti family we will be able to continue to expand by offering the entire Irca product portfolio".

"The entry into the Irca Group will allow us to realize the maximum potential of Benetti, combining our expertise in the sector with those of Irca Distribuzione -adds Sandro Benetti, ceo of Benetti-. This operation strengthens our growth plans and will help us to support more investments and attract external resources, with the aim of consolidating business relationships with a shared base of customers and suppliers. The extensive sales network will ensure a high quality offer adapted to meet the needs of our customers".

The Irca Group, with a consolidated history of over 100 years in the sector, has its headquarters in Italy (Gallarate) and a strong global presence, with 22 production sites and over 2,000 employees in Europe, the United States and Vietnam. It operates through its brands Irca, Dobla, JoyGelato, Ravifruit and Cesarin.



