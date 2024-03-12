Food processing: EU guidelines for ecological transition

The European Commission today published the transition path for the agri-food industrial ecosystem, which focuses on the food processing industry. The pathway was co-created by the Commission, Member States and stakeholders such as industry associations and NGOs.

Taking a food systems approach, the roadmap identifies specific challenges and opportunities for this part of the value chain and proposes actions to enhance its contribution to a competitive, sustainable, resilient and equitable EU agri-food system. The roadmap highlights that the competitiveness and resilience of the food system requires fair returns for all actors in the value chain, smart investments in sustainability to limit food inflation, support for the international attractiveness of EU agri-food exports and implementation of of circular businesses.

The roadmap encourages industry stakeholders to adopt the EU Code of Conduct on Responsible Food Marketing and Trading Practices, while suggesting action to achieve the Code's sustainability objectives. It also aims to strengthen collaboration between different business support organizations and raise awareness of research and innovation funding opportunities, particularly towards sustainable innovation. Furthermore, the document published today presents EU policies and programs that can be mobilized to support the transition towards a green, digital and resilient EU agri-food industrial ecosystem, and also calls on national and regional authorities to mobilize their own consequence.

The transition path of the agri-food industrial ecosystem will be launched during the Open Food Conference which kicked off today. To facilitate the implementation of the pathway, the Commission will establish a transition pathway stakeholder support platform.

Attached to this EFA News is the full text of the path promoted by the European Commission.